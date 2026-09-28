Piyush Goyal set to embark on 7-day US visit from September 29: G20 meet, trade talks with America on agenda

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to embark on a seven-day US visit from Tuesday, September 29, during which he will focus on India-US trade negotiations, attend the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting and meet senior executives from American companies.

Goyal's visit will run through October 5 and cover Milwaukee and Chicago. His trip comes as India and the US continue discussions on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), including negotiations for an interim arrangement.

India-US trade agreement talks A meeting between Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to be among the key engagements during his visit, with both sides working to take the trade negotiations forward.

The Commerce Ministry said Goyal will hold discussions with Greer to advance a "balanced and mutually beneficial" BTA and work towards an interim agreement based on the Joint Statement issued by India and the US on February 7, 2026.

Goyal had said on September 24 that the India-US trade pact was "done and dusted". He said the agreement would be implemented once India receives the appropriate competitive advantage compared with other countries exporting to the US.

Among India's competitors in the American market are ASEAN economies, China and Bangladesh.

Goyal at G20 trade ministers' meeting Goyal will attend the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee on September 30 and October 1 following an invitation from the USTR.

Trade ministers from G20 member countries will participate in the meeting. The Commerce Ministry said India will engage with members to promote a "rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent, equitable and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system", with the World Trade Organisation at its core.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal reveals when India-New Zealand trade deal will finally kick in

The government also said India would work to preserve "adequate policy space for developing countries" while participating in discussions with other G20 members.

Goyal is also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with several counterparts on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.

Meetings with US business leaders The minister's schedule will also include interactions with top executives of American companies operating across manufacturing, consumer goods, agri-business, retail and technology.

During engagements in Milwaukee and Chicago, Goyal will take part in roundtables involving businesses, startups and innovative companies. He will showcase investment and manufacturing opportunities in India and encourage US firms to expand their partnerships with Indian companies.

The Commerce Ministry said Goyal's visit is expected to "further strengthen the trade and investment partnership between India and the United States and deepen India's engagement with its G20 partners."

Why the visit matters Goyal's trip comes against the backdrop of evolving US tariff policies and ongoing discussions over the bilateral trade pact. India and the US had announced in February that they had finalised the framework for the first phase of the BTA, but subsequent changes to the US tariff regime have resulted in further negotiations.

Goyal had last met Greer in June during his official visit to India. The Commerce Ministry said the two sides examined key areas of the BTA, including market access, digital trade, supply-chain resilience, non-tariff barriers and cooperation in strategic sectors.

Their talks also examined "pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone toward a comprehensive BTA," according to a Commerce Ministry statement issued on June 24.

His US visit comes against the backdrop of Trump's signing of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on September 18, which gives him the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

India-US trade figures The US continues to be India's biggest trading partner. Bilateral merchandise trade reached $132.2 billion in 2025-26, comprising Indian exports of $86.51 billion and imports of $45.62 billion.

In April-August 2026-27, India's merchandise exports to the US increased 6.17% to $42.8 billion. Imports from the US rose 29.6% to $28 billion during the same period.

Electronic goods, engineering products and drugs and pharmaceuticals are among India's key exports to the US. India's major imports include crude petroleum, electronic products and industrial machinery.

G20 leaders' summit Goyal's trip comes ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit, which the US is due to host on December 14-15 at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Doral, Florida.