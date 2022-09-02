Piyush Goyal to attend Indo-Pacific Economic Framework meet in US

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will attend Indo-Pacific Economic Framework ministerial meeting and the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference between 5th to 10th September 2022
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit the US to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework ministerial meeting between 5th to 10th September 2022.
A government official said that the government is looking to attract investment and will be discussing such opportunities with the US companies including manufacturing of semiconductors in India. This comes at a time when the global supply chain has been hit by a shortage of semiconductor
“The Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with US Secretary of Commerce, USTR and Ministers from other IPEF partner countries on the sidelines of the IPEF Ministerial," the ministry stated.
India is committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region and would work towards deepening economic cooperation among partners for the growth and prosperity of the region. The framework is inclusive and allows flexibility to partner countries to associate with pillars based on their respective priorities, the ministry added.
“Goyal is expected to interact with globally renowned technology, entrepreneurship, and academic communities in the Bay Area, specifically, in the Silicon Valley to undertake focused discussions with American companies looking to invest or expand in India across sectors - Electronics (including Semiconductor), Technology, FinTech etc," the ministry said.
The Minister is to engage with the startup community in San Francisco to explore greater partnerships with the Indian startup ecosystem, mobilize global capital for India’s domestic markets, and encourage mentorships by experienced global business leaders for Indian entrepreneurs