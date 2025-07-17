Piyush Goyal urges Indian missions abroad to sharpen trade strategy, push exports

New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged Indian missions to ensure sharper trade intelligence, stronger global partnerships, and a coordinated push to boost India’s exports and investment flows.

He was interacting with Heads of Commercial Wings in 74 Indian Missions across 61 countries, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

In a virtual interaction, Goyal reviewed trade promotion efforts and challenges in key markets, urging diplomats to act as the frontline of India’s commercial diplomacy.

Missions as economic frontliners “Missions are our first economic responders,” Goyal said adding that their role is critical in deepening India's trade linkages and promoting Brand India globally.

The minister underscored the need for real-time market intelligence, regular dissemination of trade advisories, and strategic interventions to address non-tariff barriers.

He highlighted four key pillars — investment, trade, tourism, and technology — as central to India’s growth journey, as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goyal also called for closer alignment between Missions andt the Department of Commerce through digital platforms like the DGFT’s Trade Connect, and greater collaboration with Export Promotion Councils and industry to scale up outcomes under initiatives like Make in India and the PLI scheme, the commerce ministry said.

Missions were also encouraged to share successful trade and investment promotion models to inspire cross-learning.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, who opened the session, reaffirmed the critical role of Missions in achieving India’s long-term export and investment goals under the Vision 2047 framework.