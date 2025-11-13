Heat is on: New plastic packaging safety study may raise compliance norms for Zomato, Swiggy
India's consumer affairs ministry is launching a study on plastic food packaging safety amid rising temperatures. It will examine chemical leaching risks and determine if existing regulations need revision, impacting the food delivery market and consumer safety amid climate change challenges.
New Delhi: As rising temperatures become the new normal and changing lifestyles drive a surge in food delivery, the Centre plans to launch a major scientific study to assess whether the plastic containers, pouches and bags used to pack items such as curries, gravies and rice remain safe under extreme Indian weather conditions, two people said.