Platinum Market Set for Further Deficits as Demand Continues to Rise

This follows a tough year for the platinum sector. Despite the deficits, prices have struggled in 2024, with futures down 12% in the year-to-date. Much of this has been due to low demand as the automotive sector broadly destocks, having built up their inventories through contractual commitments during the pandemic, as well as demand from China being highly price-sensitive. The metal is used in the catalytic converters fitted to combustion-engine vehicles, to remove some pollutants from exhaust fumes.