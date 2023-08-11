PLI scheme disbursement will be about ₹13,000 crore in FY24: DPIIT Secretary2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:07 PM IST
In FY23, the government disbursed ₹2,900 crore out of ₹3,400 crore claims received under the scheme
The Union government is expected to lay out ₹13,000 crore in FY24 to firms that are seeking benefits under the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes, secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said at a press briefing in Delhi on Friday.