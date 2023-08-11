The Union government is expected to lay out ₹13,000 crore in FY24 to firms that are seeking benefits under the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes, secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said at a press briefing in Delhi on Friday.

The government disbursed ₹2,900 crore till March 2023 out of ₹3,400 crore claims received under the scheme. Singh also indicated that consultation is also under process to make changes in the schemes that are not performing as expected.

The PLI scheme was announced in 2021 for 14 sectors such as telecommunications, white goods, textiles, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles, specialty steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell battery, drones and pharmaceuticals with an outlay of ₹1.97 trillion. The secretary said it is expected that "during the tenure of the scheme, a good part (of that) will get exhausted".

Savings from the scheme, he said, are already being considered for other PLI schemes or for restructured PLI schemes, adding that restructured PLI schemes are under various stages of inter-ministerial consultation. “There are some course corrections or tweaking that are required. Some are minor, some are major, and that will require higher level approvals," he said.

PLI schemes for sectors that are not picking up well include high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries, textile products and specialty steel. On the other hand, the scheme is doing well in sectors such as electronics, pharma, medical devices, telecom, food processing, and white goods.

The government is trying to sort out issues such as timely processing of claims, visa-related matters where vendors require Chinese professionals’ expertise, and delays in getting environmental clearances that have been raised by the stakeholders of the PLI schemes.

The purpose of the schemes is to attract investments in key sectors and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiency and bring economies of size and scale in the manufacturing sector; and make Indian companies and manufacturers globally competitive.

These schemes for all 14 sectors have been notified by the concerned ministries/ departments after due approval. These schemes are in various stages of implementation. Out of the 733 applications selected under 14 sectors, 176 are from MSMEs.

Singh also said that ₹78,000 crore actual investments have already happened and “we have already generated sales of over ₹6 lakh crore", exports are boosted overall by ₹2.6 trillion till 2022-23, adding about 4 lakh jobs.

(With PTI inputs)