comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Economy / PLI scheme disbursement will be about 13,000 crore in FY24: DPIIT Secretary
Back

The Union government is expected to lay out 13,000 crore in FY24 to firms that are seeking benefits under the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes, secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said at a press briefing in Delhi on Friday.

The government disbursed 2,900 crore till March 2023 out of 3,400 crore claims received under the scheme. Singh also indicated that consultation is also under process to make changes in the schemes that are not performing as expected.

The PLI scheme was announced in 2021 for 14 sectors such as telecommunications, white goods, textiles, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles, specialty steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell battery, drones and pharmaceuticals with an outlay of 1.97 trillion. The secretary said it is expected that "during the tenure of the scheme, a good part (of that) will get exhausted".

Savings from the scheme, he said, are already being considered for other PLI schemes or for restructured PLI schemes, adding that restructured PLI schemes are under various stages of inter-ministerial consultation. “There are some course corrections or tweaking that are required. Some are minor, some are major, and that will require higher level approvals," he said.

PLI schemes for sectors that are not picking up well include high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries, textile products and specialty steel. On the other hand, the scheme is doing well in sectors such as electronics, pharma, medical devices, telecom, food processing, and white goods.

The government is trying to sort out issues such as timely processing of claims, visa-related matters where vendors require Chinese professionals’ expertise, and delays in getting environmental clearances that have been raised by the stakeholders of the PLI schemes.

The purpose of the schemes is to attract investments in key sectors and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiency and bring economies of size and scale in the manufacturing sector; and make Indian companies and manufacturers globally competitive.

These schemes for all 14 sectors have been notified by the concerned ministries/ departments after due approval. These schemes are in various stages of implementation. Out of the 733 applications selected under 14 sectors, 176 are from MSMEs.

Singh also said that 78,000 crore actual investments have already happened and “we have already generated sales of over 6 lakh crore", exports are boosted overall by 2.6 trillion till 2022-23, adding about 4 lakh jobs.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout