PLI scheme eyed for critical minerals

Observing that India can become a critical mineral refining hub, even if not a major producer, Rajat Verma, founder & CEO of LOHUM Cleantech said: “India should import to export. What we have done in crude...we import crude oil, but we are also a big exporter for refined petroleum products. In the very manner we have been able to develop state-of the art refining capacity in the country, similarly we should have state of the art refining capacity in these minerals."