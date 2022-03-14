The union government has extended the deadline for receipt of applications under the vacant slots of pharma PLI scheme till the end of March, according to an official statement.

The deadline to submit the applications has expired on 13 March. The government had earlier announced a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical key starting materials, drug intermediates and APIs.

The department of pharma has issued a notice on 27 January, inviting the applications for vacant slots (10 APIs) under PLI scheme for bulk drug with the last date of application as 13 March. Based on the representation received from the Industries/Associations, the Department has decided to extend the timeline for filling of application upto 31 March, an official statement read

The government is implementing the PLI schemes fo pharma sector with a total outlay of nearly ₹25,000 crore. (for Bulk Drugs at ₹6,940 crore, for medical devices at ₹3,420 crore and PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals at ₹15,000 cr). The schemes are designed in a way to increase the domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs, medical devices and pharmaceuticals respectively and to create global champions in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical devices (IVDs).

PLI Scheme for bulk drugs, approved by the union cabinet in the year 2020, is the flagship scheme, aiming to attain self-reliance and reduce import dependence of critical KSMs/DIs/APIs and attract large investments in the API Sector.

"To realise the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, setting up of green field plants with minimum domestic value addition of 90% in four different target Segments (Two Fermentation based and Two Chemical Synthesis based) with a total outlay of ₹6,940 crore for the period 2020-21 to 2028-29 will be undertaken," the union government said in a statement.

Under two rounds of inviting applications, a total 49 projects have been approved for 33 critical APIs with a committed investment of ₹3,685 crore. The government has also informed that against a notified quantity of about 44,000 MT of annual production capacity of these APIs, industry has responded very well with the committed production capacity of 83,270 MT.

