PLI scheme for bulk drugs: Deadline for proposals extended till March-end

The government is implementing the PLI schemes fo pharma sector with a total outlay of nearly ₹25,000 crore. (for Bulk Drugs at ₹6,940 crore, for medical devices at ₹3,420 crore and PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals at ₹15,000 cr). The schemes are designed in a way to increase the domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs, medical devices and pharmaceuticals respectively and to create global champions in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical devices (IVDs).