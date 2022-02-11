The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has formulated the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the food processing industry with an outlay of ₹10,900 crore, Minister of State for Food Processing Prahlad Singh Patel said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

The scheme is aimed at boosting India's manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports.

The scheme has three broad components:

1) The first component relates to incentivising manufacturing of four major food product segments – ready to cook/ready to eat (RTC/ RTE) including millet-based foods, processed fruits and vegetables, marine products and mozzarella cheese.

3) The second component is intended for incentivising innovative/organic products of SMEs across all the above four food product segments including free-range -- eggs, poultry meat and egg products. The third component relates to support for branding and marketing abroad to incentivise the emergence of strong Indian brands.

The scheme guidelines were notified on May 2, 2021, and the EoI was issued for inviting applications under the scheme on May 2, 2021, with the closure date of the application window as June 24, 2021. A total of 60 applicants under category-I, 12 applicants under Category-II and 71 applicants under category-III have been selected.

