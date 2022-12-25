PLI scheme for IT hardware reworked after lukewarm response from firms

Under the proposed PLI scheme, companies that manufacture batteries and printed circuit board assemblies locally would receive an additional incentive of 1.25%. If they also manufacture power modules locally, the incentive rate increases by 2.25%. The inclusion of local cabinet or chassis manufacturing would bring the total incentive rate to 5.75% for global companies at the end of the fifth year. A senior official said that the proposed structure, which has been approved by a government committee including officials from MeitY and DPIIT, is expected to increase participation and investments.