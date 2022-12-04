India will spend ₹3,500 crore on toys to outplay China3 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 02:52 AM IST
The Union government is planning a Production-Linked Incentive scheme for toys that comply with Bureau of Indian Standards norms.
The Union government is planning a ₹3,500 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for toys that comply with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms, an official said. The idea is to cut imports of unsafe toys from China and build domestic manufacturing capabilities.