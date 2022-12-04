India will spend 3,500 crore on toys to outplay China

Since 2020, the Centre has rolled out PLI schemes totalling about ₹2 trillion for as many as 14 sectors, including white goods, pharma, textiles, food products, solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cells and speciality steel. The objective of the scheme is to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive and create global champions in manufacturing. “In 2019, we saw a whole lot of toys made by Chinese firms coming in. They were all low-quality toys that could harm kids. In the market surveillance that was done, we found that out of 150 samples that we gathered, 33% were found to be safe. Import policy was changed. Only BIS-compliant toys were allowed. Plus, custom duty was raised from 20% to 60%. And then, we implemented the quality control order (QCO) on 1 January 2021," the official added.