PLI scheme helps start production of 22 key bulk drugs
The government is reducing import dependency via local production of high value pharma and medical devices
In a bid to make the pharmaceutical sector self-reliant, India has started the production of 22 active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or bulk drugs used for the manufacturing of life-saving drugs and high-end medical devices like CT scan and MRI machines, under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×