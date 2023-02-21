PLI scheme helps start production of 22 key bulk drugs

“Under the PLI scheme for bulk drugs with a financial outlay of ₹6,940 crore with an objective to boost domestic production of 41 select critical bulk drugs in the country, So far, 51 projects have been selected for the 34 notified bulk drugs. Out of this, 22 projects have been commissioned till date (for projects of fermentation-based APIs, the production year as per the scheme guidelines is FY 2023-24)," Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. Incentive rates for fermentation-based products are 20% and chemical-based products are 10% for initial four years of the scheme and it will taper for the subsequent two years.