The government has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles, with an approved outlay of ₹10,683 crore for five years to promote production of MMF apparel, MMF fabrics and products of technical textiles.

The Ministry of Textiles will accept online applications under the PLI scheme for textiles from January 1, 2022, via pli.texmin.gov.in/mainapp/Default portal. The application window will remain open from 01-01-2022 to 31-01-2022, the government said.

The Cabinet in September had approved the proposal for production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for specific segments in the textiles sector.

Under the scheme, factories based around aspirational districts or Tier-3 & Tier-4 cities will be given priority, which will especially benefit states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana.

PLI scheme for textiles is part of the overall announcement of the scheme for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore.

The scheme, part of 13 identified sectors some of which have already been approved by the Union cabinet, is expected to boost manufacturing activities, add jobs and help scale up exports.

