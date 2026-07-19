PLI success prompts Centre to explore next phase for food processing sector

New Delhi: The government is considering a new incentive framework to boost the food processing sector, which may differ from the existing production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that offers companies financial rewards based on incremental sales, according to two people aware of the development.
The Union food processing ministry is reviewing lessons from the current PLI programme and consulting industry stakeholders before finalizing the new framework. It has also held discussions with PLI beneficiaries to identify segments requiring additional policy support, including plant-based proteins, nutrition products, dairy by-products and technologies aimed at reducing food wastage.
“It’s not that we are going to have PLI 2.0, maybe in some other form to transform the food processing sector. The government has begun consultations with industry to assess the performance of the PLI for food processing and identify the contours of a successor programme. The discussions are focused on evaluating the scheme’s achievements, challenges and gaps, and drawing lessons from its six-year implementation,” said the first of the two persons cited above, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity.