Plugging gender gaps could boost global GDP by $7 trillion: Moody’s

If women achieve higher educational attainment than men but are significantly underrepresented in middle and senior management roles, we can draw two conclusions: The returns on education are lower for women, and this reflects a consistent ‘underskilling’ of women in the workforce. On average, women make a higher upfront investment in education but tend to land in lower-level and lower-paid positions, employed below their skill level, as measured by their educational accomplishments, Moody’s Analytics said.