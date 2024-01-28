Plummeting Inflation Raises New Risk for Fed: Rising Real Interest Rates
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Jan 2024, 05:58 PM IST
SummaryIf inflation has sustainably returned to the Fed’s 2% target, then nominal rates adjusted for inflation have risen and might be restricting economic activity too much.
Federal Reserve officials start the year with a problem they would ordinarily love to have: Inflation has fallen much faster than expected.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less