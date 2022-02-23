Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon the agencies and departments involved in schemes and issues related to rural development to work in a more coordinated manner.

Addressing a webinar titled ‘Leaving no citizen behind’, on the positive impact of Union Budget FY23 on rural development, he suggested that all agencies responsible for rural issues should sit together on regular intervals to ensure synergy and coordination.

“More than availability of money, it is the presence of siloes and lack of convergence that is the problem", he said.

Speaking on the budget, the PM said that the budget has given a clear roadmap for achieving the goal of saturation of government development schemes.

“The budget has made essential allocations for every scheme like PM Awas Yojana, Gramin Sadak Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, connectivity of North-East, broadband in villages", Modi said. Elaborating on the priorities of the government, he said that Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) will ensure saturation of basic amenities in the North-East region.

Under the 'Svamitva' scheme, which helps demarcate residences and land in villages, more than 40 lakh property cards have been issued. With measures like Unique land identification PIN, dependence of rural people on the revenue officials will decrease.

He asked the state governments to work with a time-line for linking land records and demarcation solutions with modern technology. “For achieving 100% coverage in different schemes, we will have to focus on new technology, so that projects get completed with speed and the quality is not compromised."

Talking about the target of four crore water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the PM appealed to every state government to be very vigilant about the quality of the pipelines and water that is proposed to be provided.

“One of the key features of this scheme is that there should be a sense of ownership at the village level and ‘water governance’ is strengthened. Keeping all this in mind, we have to take tap water to every household by 2024", he added.

Modi also emphasised on digital connectivity and said that it no longer an aspiration but has become a necessity. “Broadband will not only provide facilities in the villages but will also create a big pool of skilled youth in the villages", the Prime Minister said.

Describing the role of women as the foundation of rural economy, the prime minister said that the financial inclusion has ensured better participation of women in the financial decisions of the families. He observed that there is a need to further push for participation of women through self-help groups.

