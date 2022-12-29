PM Gati Shakti portal likely to be opened up to private companies

New Delhi: The union government may throw open its digital infrastructure tool PM Gati Shakti Master Plan to the private sector in order to fast-track implementation of key infra projects, two officials aware of the said.
The PM Gati Shakti platform is currently accessible only by government departments, state agencies and public private partnership (PPP) projects. Now, the plan is to give limited access to private sector companies which would share information on the availability of land and clearances required to take projects forward.
“The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is currently designed to aid infrastructure planning. It has a centralised portal that united the infrastructural initiatives planned and initiated by 16 central ministries and departments, including railways, roads and highways. Several private sector project proponents could also gain a lot from this initiative. So, certain changes in Gati Shakti architecture are being worked upon that would provide even pure private sector projects to get the advantages of planned infra development," the official added.
The digital infrastructure developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) aimed at assisting projects has over 2,000 layers of information. With GIS mapping being completed for the entire country, along with information on markets, demand centres and transport logistics, the portal would enrich a project proponent’s experience and help in better planning of projects, the official added.
The platform would also work out the entire logistical planning for any infrastructure project and point out the gaps that could be fixed with separate intervention of the central and state governments.
Queries sent to the ministries of commerce and finance on the proposed changes in the Gati Shakti architecture remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
The Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan is a central government project, aimed at revolutionising infrastructure in India. Prime minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the Gati Shakti Yojana, a ₹100 trillion project for developing ‘holistic infrastructure’ in India on the 75th independence day. The touchstone of the master plan is world-class, modern infrastructure and logistics synergy among different modes of movement of both people and goods, and location of projects.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier asked the Niti Aayog to map various Infra projects in the country including industrial corridors, freight corridors, PM Mitra Parks, and defence corridors and bring them under the PM Gati Shakti scheme for optimum utilization of resources.
India’s logistics sector is largely unorganized and fragmented, making logistics costs in the country as high as 14-15% of the GDP compared with 7-8% in Singapore and the US .
