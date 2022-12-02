PM Gati Shakti to be implemented for social sector projects: DPIIT Secy

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the commerce and industry ministry has begun working with five social sector departments such as ministry of women and child development, department of rural development to improve efficiency of social sector infrastructure with the help of PM Gati Shakti initiative, a government oficial said