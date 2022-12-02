PM Gati Shakti to be implemented for social sector projects: DPIIT Secy

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the commerce and industry ministry has begun working with five social sector departments such as ministry of women and child development, department of rural development to improve efficiency of social sector infrastructure with the help of PM Gati Shakti initiative, a government oficial said
New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the commerce and industry ministry has begun working with five social sector departments such as ministry of women and child development, department of rural development to improve efficiency of social sector infrastructure with the help of PM Gati Shakti initiative, a government oficial said.
“The initiative is doing good for infrastructure development projects...We have recently started engaging with the social sector departments also to see how we can utilise PM Gati Shakti to improve functioning in these sectors," Secretary in the DPIIT Anurag Jain told reporters here.
Stating that the five departments are health, ministry of women and child development, department of rural development and panchayat raj, education, and ministry of housing and urban affairs, Jain added that Gati Shakti - National Master Plan platform would help social sector for instance by planning anganwadi locations using the data layers.
Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was launched last year to reduce logistic costs. The plan is a technology-based tool for effective and integrated infrastructure development in the country. All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investment of over ₹500 crore, are routed through the Network Planning Group (NPG), under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.
Over 250 critical infrastructure projects of different ministries, including rail, road and ports, have been examined and recommended by the NPG since last October. Over 1,994 layers of data, including that of land, ports, forests and highways, are available on the portal.