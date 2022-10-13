PM GatiShakti National Master Plan can save over 10 trillion annually: Goyal

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan can save over ₹10 trillion annually: Goyal1 min read . 04:44 PM IST
Over 1300 inter-ministerial issues were resolved in the 11 months through the PMG Portal integrated with the National Master Plan
NEW DELHI: PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, aimed at bringing logistics costs on a par with developed nations, would save the government a whopping ₹10 trillion annually, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
The logistics policy is aimed at addressing infrastructure gaps to ensure smooth movement of goods and services.it envisions an integrated and holistic planning across concerned ministries/departments to improve multimodal connectivity, and logistics efficiency.
Amrit Lal Meena , special secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said that 197 critical infrastructure gap projects have been identified and examined across the ministries of steel, coal, fertilizer as well as food and public distribution under PM GatiShakti to improve logistics efficiency.
More than 1,300 inter-ministerial issues were resolved in the 11 months through the PMG Portal integrated with the National Master Plan, Meena said.
The commerce and industry ministry said that over the last eight years, capital expenditure has risen four times to ₹7.5 trillion in 2022 from ₹1.75 trillion in 2014.
About 7.582 km of new roads, 2500 km of new petroleum & gas pipelines, 29,040 circuits km, and 200 million tonne of cargo being handled by India’s railway network have been constructed adopting PM GatiShakti’s approach, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the fourth LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2022 report was unveiled by Goyal. The LEADS survey assesses view points of various users and stakeholders across value chain including shippers, terminal infrastructure service providers, logistics service providers, transporters and government agencies to understand the enabler and impediments to the logistics ecosystem in the country.
The LEADS 2022 survey report would help the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) and National Logistics Policy (NLP) with network mapping of logistics infrastructure, services, and regulatory environment enabling state governments to identify and fill gaps and achieve data-driven multimodal connectivity.
LEADS continues to act as a guiding & bridging mechanism for the identification of interventions enhancing logistics efficiency at State/UTs.