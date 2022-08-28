PM inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth 4,400 cr in Bhuj

PM inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth ₹4,400 cr in Bhuj2 min read . 07:37 PM IST
- Modi inaugurated Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj district and the Kachchh Branch Canal of Sardar Sarovar Project
NEW DELHI :Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹4,400 crore in Bhuj.
He inaugurated Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj district and the Kachchh Branch Canal of Sardar Sarovar Project. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the projects to be inaugurated including New Automatic Milk Processing and Packing Plant of Sarhad Dairy, Regional Science Centre, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre at Gandhidham, Veer Bal Smarak at Anjar, Bhuj 2 Substation at Nakhatrana among others.
He would also lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over ₹1,500 crore, including the Bhuj-Bhimasar Road.
The ‘Smriti Van’ has been built in an area of around 470 acre to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the death of around 13,000 people who had lost their lives during the 2001 earthquake which had its epicentre in Bhuj, the statement said, adding that the memorial carries names of the people who had lost their lives during the earthquake.
Addressing the gathering, prime minister said that Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj and Veer Bal Smarak at Anjar are the symbols of shared pain of Kutch, Gujarat and the entire country.
Recalling the aftermath of the earthquake in 2001, he said: “In that hour of challenge, we proclaimed that we will turn disaster into opportunity. When I say from the ramparts of the Red Fort that India will be a developed country by 2047, you can see that amidst death and disaster, we made some resolutions and we realized them today. Similarly, what we resolve today, we will surely realize in 2047."
Highlighting the work done since its complete devastation in 2001, the prime minister said that Krantiguru Shyamji Krishnavarma University was formed in 2003 in Kutch, while more than 35 new colleges have also been established. He also talked about earthquake proof district hospitals and more than 200 functional clinics in the area and every household gets clean water of holy Narmada, a far cry from the days of water scarcity in those days.
He elaborated on the steps of ensuring water security in the region. He said that due to the blessings of the people of the Kutch, all the key areas have been connected with Narmada water.
“Kutch Bhuj Canal will benefit the people and farmers of the region", he said. He also congratulated Kutch for becoming number one fruit producing district of entire Gujarat. He lauded the people for making unprecedented strides in cattle rearing and milk production. He also noted that Kutch has the largest cement plants in the world.