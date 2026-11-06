New Delhi: The PM Internship Scheme is now starting to draw more takers after a slow start and a slew of changes. About 40,000 candidates have joined its third pilot round so far, two-and-a-half times the total turnout of the first two rounds, according to two people in the know. The development indicates a positive response to scheme changes, including higher stipends, relaxed age limits and more flexible internship durations.
Internship scheme's new pilot gets more takers post rejig
SummaryAbout 40,000 candidates have joined the PM Internship Scheme's third pilot round so far, 2.5 times the total turnout of the first two rounds. The positive response has encouraged the corporate affairs ministry to consider rolling out the full programme next year without any further pilot round
New Delhi: The PM Internship Scheme is now starting to draw more takers after a slow start and a slew of changes. About 40,000 candidates have joined its third pilot round so far, two-and-a-half times the total turnout of the first two rounds, according to two people in the know. The development indicates a positive response to scheme changes, including higher stipends, relaxed age limits and more flexible internship durations.
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