Economy
PM Internship Scheme may be opened to youth aged 18-25 to boost work experience opportunities
Summary
- Expanding the age limit from 21-24 to 18-25 years will help increase internship opportunities for socioeconomically disadvantaged youth. Over 125,000 internships are currently available across various sectors.
New Delhi: The government is looking into widening the age criterion for the PM Internship Scheme to open it to a larger number of youth, according to two people familiar with the development. The scheme is currently meant for those in the 21-24 age group.
