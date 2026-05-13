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Mint Explainer | Why PM Modi is asking Indians to cut cooking oil consumption

Sayantan Bera
1 min read13 May 2026, 02:37 PM IST
Prices of palm oil, which forms the bulk of India’s edible oil imports, have risen for five straight months. (Pexels Photo)
Prices of palm oil, which forms the bulk of India’s edible oil imports, have risen for five straight months. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

Rising edible oil imports, a weakening rupee and the West Asia conflict are driving up cooking oil prices and widening India’s import bill.

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In his recent public addresses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to reduce the use of imported oils—both crude and edible—as part of broader austerity measures aimed at conserving foreign exchange. The appeal comes amid a widening current account deficit (CAD) and a weakening rupee.

In his recent public addresses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to reduce the use of imported oils—both crude and edible—as part of broader austerity measures aimed at conserving foreign exchange. The appeal comes amid a widening current account deficit (CAD) and a weakening rupee.

But what does the conflict in West Asia, a key hub for crude oil and natural gas production, have to do with cooking oil? The answer lies in interconnected commodity markets and India’s heavy dependence on imported edible oils. Mint explains:

But what does the conflict in West Asia, a key hub for crude oil and natural gas production, have to do with cooking oil? The answer lies in interconnected commodity markets and India’s heavy dependence on imported edible oils. Mint explains:

Also Read | Economists see wider CAD despite PM Modi's appeal for austerity

What did the prime minister say?

PM Modi urged households to cut cooking oil consumption by about 10%, arguing it would benefit both public health and the national economy. India imports nearly 60% of its edible oil requirement.

The import bill has risen sharply. In the 2024–25 oil year (November–October), India spent over 1.6 trillion on palm, soy and sunflower oil imports, roughly equal to the Centre’s annual agriculture spending, excluding fertilizer subsidies. In 2019–20, the bill was about 72,000 crore.

Imports continue to climb. Vegetable oil shipments rose 8% year-on-year between November 2025 and March 2026, while rupee depreciation has made imports costlier.

Are global vegetable oil prices rising?

Yes. Edible oil prices rose 5.9% month-on-month in April, reaching their highest level since July 2022, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s world food price index. Prices of palm, soy, sunflower and rapeseed oils all increased.

Also Read | India eyes China pivot for edible oil supplies to rein in prices

Prices of palm oil, which forms the bulk of India’s edible oil imports, have risen for five straight months. Producers such as Indonesia and Malaysia are diverting more supplies toward biofuels amid higher crude prices. The West Asia conflict has also raised shipping costs, further increasing import prices.

How much have domestic prices risen?

Data from the consumer affairs ministry shows that retail palm oil prices were 6% higher year-on-year as of 12 May. Soy and sunflower oil prices rose 8% and 15%, respectively. Even domestically produced oils such as mustard and groundnut were up 11% and 6%.

Food inflation accelerated to 4.2% in April from 2.1% in January, driven partly by a rise in prices of edible oils and some vegetables. Prices could rise further if monsoon rainfall disappoints.

Why is India so dependent on imports?

India’s oilseed yields remain far below global averages. Soybean yields in the US, Brazil and Argentina are three to four times higher than in India. Traditional Indian oilseeds such as mustard, sesame and groundnut are also less productive than imported alternatives like Southeast Asian palm oil.

Oilseed crops are largely cultivated by marginal farmers with limited irrigation, constraining productivity. When irrigation becomes available, farmers often shift to cereals, which offer lower risk and stronger price support.

India has also not adopted genetically modified (GM) technology in key oilseeds such as mustard and soy, limiting productivity gains.

So, how can domestic oil output be raised?

The government has launched a national oilseeds mission, promoted high-yielding seed varieties, expanded procurement at minimum support prices (MSP), and pushed oil palm cultivation in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and parts of the Northeast.

But results have been limited so far. India aims to meet 72% of projected edible oil demand through domestic production by 2031.

Also Read | Govt weighs LPG stock mandate as West Asia war hits supply

The core challenge is structural: low import duties help contain food inflation, but they also make it difficult for domestic farmers to compete with cheaper imports. Many farmers therefore prefer crops such as cereals and sugarcane, where returns and government support are more predictable.

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Meet the Author

Sayantan Bera

Sayantan is a National Editor at Mint. As a part of its Long Story team, he writes on food and nutriRead more

tion, agriculture, rural economy and climate change. His work is a blend of ground reportage and analysis where he unpacks news and trends from India’s hinterlands.<br><br>He also co-authors a fortnightly newsletter ‘Climate Change and You’ with a belief that how different sectors of the economy, and we as a species, shape and are shaped by the unfolding climate crisis, is a defining story of our times.<br><br>Before joining Mint in 2014, Sayantan worked as a correspondent and photographer with Down to Earth, an environment fortnightly, covering eastern Indian states. There he wrote on mining, environment, forests, tribes and farming. He’s been a journalist for 17+ years, most of it at Mint where he learnt how to tell human interest stories dispassionately.<br><br>Before joining journalism, Sayantan worked as a researcher at multiple think-tanks and at a non-profit, specializing in rural development and finance. Sayantan holds a Master’s and M.Phil. in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.<br><br>If you have a comment or a tip to share, he’s all ears at sayantan.bera@livemint.com.

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HomeEconomyMint Explainer | Why PM Modi is asking Indians to cut cooking oil consumption

Mint Explainer | Why PM Modi is asking Indians to cut cooking oil consumption

Sayantan Bera
1 min read13 May 2026, 02:37 PM IST
Prices of palm oil, which forms the bulk of India’s edible oil imports, have risen for five straight months. (Pexels Photo)
Prices of palm oil, which forms the bulk of India’s edible oil imports, have risen for five straight months. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

Rising edible oil imports, a weakening rupee and the West Asia conflict are driving up cooking oil prices and widening India’s import bill.

Gift this article

In his recent public addresses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to reduce the use of imported oils—both crude and edible—as part of broader austerity measures aimed at conserving foreign exchange. The appeal comes amid a widening current account deficit (CAD) and a weakening rupee.

In his recent public addresses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to reduce the use of imported oils—both crude and edible—as part of broader austerity measures aimed at conserving foreign exchange. The appeal comes amid a widening current account deficit (CAD) and a weakening rupee.

But what does the conflict in West Asia, a key hub for crude oil and natural gas production, have to do with cooking oil? The answer lies in interconnected commodity markets and India’s heavy dependence on imported edible oils. Mint explains:

But what does the conflict in West Asia, a key hub for crude oil and natural gas production, have to do with cooking oil? The answer lies in interconnected commodity markets and India’s heavy dependence on imported edible oils. Mint explains:

Also Read | Economists see wider CAD despite PM Modi's appeal for austerity

What did the prime minister say?

PM Modi urged households to cut cooking oil consumption by about 10%, arguing it would benefit both public health and the national economy. India imports nearly 60% of its edible oil requirement.

The import bill has risen sharply. In the 2024–25 oil year (November–October), India spent over 1.6 trillion on palm, soy and sunflower oil imports, roughly equal to the Centre’s annual agriculture spending, excluding fertilizer subsidies. In 2019–20, the bill was about 72,000 crore.

Imports continue to climb. Vegetable oil shipments rose 8% year-on-year between November 2025 and March 2026, while rupee depreciation has made imports costlier.

Are global vegetable oil prices rising?

Yes. Edible oil prices rose 5.9% month-on-month in April, reaching their highest level since July 2022, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s world food price index. Prices of palm, soy, sunflower and rapeseed oils all increased.

Also Read | India eyes China pivot for edible oil supplies to rein in prices

Prices of palm oil, which forms the bulk of India’s edible oil imports, have risen for five straight months. Producers such as Indonesia and Malaysia are diverting more supplies toward biofuels amid higher crude prices. The West Asia conflict has also raised shipping costs, further increasing import prices.

How much have domestic prices risen?

Data from the consumer affairs ministry shows that retail palm oil prices were 6% higher year-on-year as of 12 May. Soy and sunflower oil prices rose 8% and 15%, respectively. Even domestically produced oils such as mustard and groundnut were up 11% and 6%.

Food inflation accelerated to 4.2% in April from 2.1% in January, driven partly by a rise in prices of edible oils and some vegetables. Prices could rise further if monsoon rainfall disappoints.

Why is India so dependent on imports?

India’s oilseed yields remain far below global averages. Soybean yields in the US, Brazil and Argentina are three to four times higher than in India. Traditional Indian oilseeds such as mustard, sesame and groundnut are also less productive than imported alternatives like Southeast Asian palm oil.

Oilseed crops are largely cultivated by marginal farmers with limited irrigation, constraining productivity. When irrigation becomes available, farmers often shift to cereals, which offer lower risk and stronger price support.

India has also not adopted genetically modified (GM) technology in key oilseeds such as mustard and soy, limiting productivity gains.

So, how can domestic oil output be raised?

The government has launched a national oilseeds mission, promoted high-yielding seed varieties, expanded procurement at minimum support prices (MSP), and pushed oil palm cultivation in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and parts of the Northeast.

But results have been limited so far. India aims to meet 72% of projected edible oil demand through domestic production by 2031.

Also Read | Govt weighs LPG stock mandate as West Asia war hits supply

The core challenge is structural: low import duties help contain food inflation, but they also make it difficult for domestic farmers to compete with cheaper imports. Many farmers therefore prefer crops such as cereals and sugarcane, where returns and government support are more predictable.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sayantan Bera

Sayantan is a National Editor at Mint. As a part of its Long Story team, he writes on food and nutriRead more

tion, agriculture, rural economy and climate change. His work is a blend of ground reportage and analysis where he unpacks news and trends from India’s hinterlands.<br><br>He also co-authors a fortnightly newsletter ‘Climate Change and You’ with a belief that how different sectors of the economy, and we as a species, shape and are shaped by the unfolding climate crisis, is a defining story of our times.<br><br>Before joining Mint in 2014, Sayantan worked as a correspondent and photographer with Down to Earth, an environment fortnightly, covering eastern Indian states. There he wrote on mining, environment, forests, tribes and farming. He’s been a journalist for 17+ years, most of it at Mint where he learnt how to tell human interest stories dispassionately.<br><br>Before joining journalism, Sayantan worked as a researcher at multiple think-tanks and at a non-profit, specializing in rural development and finance. Sayantan holds a Master’s and M.Phil. in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.<br><br>If you have a comment or a tip to share, he’s all ears at sayantan.bera@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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