This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM emphasized the link between India’s aspirations and the strength of MSME.
PM insisted upon Industry 4.0, saying that it is not possible till the country moves ahead in the fields like fintech, agritech, meditech and skill development.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian economy is once again picking up momentum after a once-in-a-century pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, adding, that this reflects the country's economic decisions and strong foundation of the economy. The PM said this while addressing the post-budget webinar on ‘Financing for Growth & Aspirational Economy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian economy is once again picking up momentum after a once-in-a-century pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, adding, that this reflects the country's economic decisions and strong foundation of the economy. The PM said this while addressing the post-budget webinar on ‘Financing for Growth & Aspirational Economy.
To maintain the momentum of high growth in this budget, PM Modi outlined various government measures. He says, "By encouraging foreign capital flows, reducing tax on infrastructure investment, creating institutions like NIIF, Gift City, new DFIs, we have tried to accelerate financial and economic growth."
To maintain the momentum of high growth in this budget, PM Modi outlined various government measures. He says, "By encouraging foreign capital flows, reducing tax on infrastructure investment, creating institutions like NIIF, Gift City, new DFIs, we have tried to accelerate financial and economic growth."
"The country's commitment to the widespread use of digital technology in finance is now reaching the next level. Be it 75 Digital Banking Units or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDCs) in 75 districts, they reflect our vision," PM Modi added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In regards to Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, He emphasized the need to mull over the ways of reducing dependence on other countries by exploring different models of financing the related projects.
Furthermore, the PM emphasised the link between India’s aspirations and the strength of MSME. He said, "We have done many fundamental reforms and made new schemes to strengthen MSMEs. The success of these reforms is dependent on strengthening their financing."
He insisted upon Industry 4.0, saying it "is not possible till the country moves ahead in the fields like fintech, agritech, meditech and skill development. Help of financial institutions in such areas will take India to new heights in industry 4.0."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In length, PM spoke about the vision of finding sectors where India can figure in the top 3 countries. Asking whether India can emerge among the top 3 countries in the sectors like constructions, startups, recently opened up sectors like drones, space and geo-spatial data, He said that it is imperative that our industry and start-up get full support of the financial sector.
He adds the expansion of entrepreneurship, innovation and searches for new markets among the startups will happen only when there is a deep understanding of these ideas of future among those who finance them.
“Our Financing Sector will also have to consider innovative financing and sustainable risk management of new futuristic ideas and initiatives", the PM further emphasised.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Stressing that a big base of the Indian economy is the rural economy, PM Modi asked to "keep the rural economy in the centre of their policies." The Centre is taking steps like enhancing SHGs, Kisan Credit Cards, Farmer Producer Organisations, and Common Service Centers.
PM pointed out that India’s aspirations are also linked with natural farming and organic farming. He said, "If someone is coming forward to do new work in them, then it is necessary to think about how our financial institutions can help him."
Talking about the healthcare sector, PM asked, "Can our financial institutions and banks can prioritize this in their business planning." He put weight on that to tackle the challenges relating to medical education, it is critical to have more and more medical institutions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Touching upon the environmental and ecological dimension of the budget, PM Modi reiterates on India’s goal of net-zero by 2070 and said that "the work in this direction has already started."
“To speed up these works, it is necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects. Study and implementation of green financing and such new aspects is the need of the hour today," lastly he said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!