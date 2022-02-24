Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials on Thursday evening to discuss the economic impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis and ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices, Reuters reported citing unnamed source.

Commodities markets surged, with Brent oil extending gains above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 - when Russia annexed Ukraine - while gold jumped as investors scrambled for havens.

Higher crude prices may come back to haunt India as oil imports accounr for a major share of domestic needs.

Unsurprisingly, following escalating geopolitical tensions, the Indian stock markets nosedived. BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices fell 5% each.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.

Earlier, Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to “demilitarize" the country, prompting international condemnation and a US threat of further “severe sanctions" on Moscow, sending markets tumbling worldwide.

Russia launched a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks early Thursday, triggering the worst security crisis Europe has witnessed in decades. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry warned that the capital, Kyiv, was being targeted and urged citizens to go to shelters. Ukraine’s border guard said that it was being shelled from five regions, including from Crimea in the south and Belarus to the north, and that Russian forces had crossed into the country.

In a nationally televised address ahead of the offensive, Putin said that Russia doesn’t plan to “occupy" its neighbor but said the action was necessary after the US and its allies crossed Russia’s “red lines" by expanding the NATO alliance. US President Joe Biden called Putin’s move “an unprovoked and unjustified attack" and said the “world will hold Russia accountable."

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said that special flights arranged to head to Kyiv to pick up Indian nationals were cancelled as the country's airspace was closed.

(With inputs from agencies)

