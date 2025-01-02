The employment in the country has increased by 36 per cent to 64.33 crore in 2023-24 from 47.15 crore in 2014-15, showing improvement in job creation during NDA period, PTI quoted Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as saying on Thursday.

Comparing the data with Congress-led regime between 2004-2014, the minister while speaking to the media said that the employment in India during UPA tenure grew by just about 7 per cent and 2.9 crore additional jobs were created.

Mandaviya stated that under the Modi government, between 2014-24, 17.19 crore jobs were added, and in the past year, around 4.6 crore jobs were in the country.

The following data, stated by the Union Minister, assume significance in the backdrop of pressure on the government to create jobs in the country.

Jobs in various sectors: Agriculture: The minister noted that employment in the agriculture sector grew 19 per cent between 2014 and 2023 under Modi's tenure but declined by 16 per cent between 2004 and 2014 under UPA's tenure.

Manufacturing sector: Employment increased by 15 per cent between 2014 and 2023 under Modi's tenure compared to just 6 per cent between 2004 and 2014 under UPA tenure.

Services sector: In the services sector, the employment increased by 36 per cent between 2014 -2023 under Modi tenure compared to a growth of 25 per cent between 2004 to 2014 under UPA tenure.

Among others, Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the unemployment Rate (UR) dropped from 6 per cent in 2017-18 to 3.2 per cent in 2023-24 while the employment rate (WPR) grew from 46.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 58.2 per cent in 2023-24.

Similarly, he informed that the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) grew from 49.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 60.1 per cent in 2023-24.

About the growth in youth joining the formal job market, the minister also informed that in the last seven years (between Sept 2017- Sept 2024) over 4.7 crore youth (Age 18-28 years) have joined Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) fold.