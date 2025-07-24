PM Modi in London LIVE: India and UK sign free trade agreement, aims to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually

PM Modi in London LIVE: India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) on Thursday. The agreement aims to improve market access and boost bilateral trade by around USD 34 billion annually, reported PTI. The agreement was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer.
The trade deal, finalised after three years of negotiations, is expected to benefit 99% of Indian exports from tariffs and streamline the export process for British companies shipping whisky, cars, and other products to India. This will also help expand the overall trade basket, the report said, citing officials.
PM Modi in London LIVE: The India-UK FTA will provide market access to emerging products, such as jackfruit, millets, and organic herbs, PTI reported.
PM Modi in London LIVE: India will gain duty-free access for several agricultural goods in the UK, including fruits, vegetables, cereals, turmeric, pepper, cardamom, and processed items such as ready-to-eat foods, mango pulp, pickles, and pulses, reported PTI.
India's fisheries industry, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, is poised to expand by gaining access to the UK's USD 5.4 billion marine import market, reported PTI.
PM Modi in London LIVE: During the bilateral meeting with UK PM Keir Starmer, PM Narendra Modi said, "Together, we are laying the foundation stone of a new history...UK and India are natural partners. Today marks a historic day in our relations. Our two nations are signing FTA and Double Contributions Convention. This will pave a very strong path for the future generations of India and the UK."
PM Modi in London LIVE: Goa's feni, Nashik's artisanal wines, and Kerala's toddy are expected to gain recognition in the UK as the two countries signed the free trade agreement on Thursday, reported PTI.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds signed the free trade agreement, reported ANI.
PM Modi in London LIVE: PM Modi reflected on the beneficiaries of the trade deal and said, “New opportunities will emerge in the UK market for India's agricultural produce and processed food industry. This agreement will especially benefit Indian youth, farmers, fishermen and MSME sector. On the other hand, for the people of India and industry, products made in UK like medical devices will be available at reasonable and affordable prices.”
PM Modi in London LIVE: Highlighting the vision of the India-UK FTA, PM Narendra Modi was quoted by ANI saying, “This Agreement is not just an economic agreement but also the plan for a shared prosperity.”
PM Modi in London LIVE: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal extends wishes on signing the India-UK free trade agreement.
PM Modi in London LIVE: Speaking on the India-UK FTA, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, “I congratulate PM Modi and PM Starmer for this historic agreement. This is a great achievement between Britain and India as they walk down the progressive path. A lot of hard work has gone into it.”
He added, “The FTA will be a win-win for both countries. It will boost economic activity and create many more jobs, and opportunities for entrepreneurship, in both countries. This will help both the countries to increase the trade by at least $20 billion.”
PM Modi in London LIVE: Exports of generic medicines and medical devices, including X-ray systems and surgical instruments by India, will significantly increase after Britain agreed to zero tariffs under the free trade agreement.
"Significant share of medical devices like surgical instruments, diagnostic equipments, ECG machines, X-Ray systems will not attract any duty," PTI quoted a commerce ministry official.
PM Modi in London LIVE: Sectors such as textiles, footwear, gems & jewellery, seafood, and engineering goods will gain better market access in Britain following the trade agreement, PTI reported citing PM Modi's address.
PM Modi in London LIVE: Speaking on the trade deal signed with India, UK PM Keir Starmer said, “The biggest and most economically significant trade deal that the UK has made since leaving the EU. And I think I can say that it's one of the most comprehensive deals that India has ever done. So thank you, Prime Minister, for your leadership and for your pragmatism.”
PM Modi in London LIVE: After finalising trade deal with UK, PM Modi said, “Today is a historic day in India-UK relations. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Starmer. I am happy that after many years of hard work, today a comprehensive economic and trade agreement has been reached between the two countries. It is one of the comprehensive trade deals that India has ever done.”