PM Modi in London LIVE: India and UK sign free trade agreement, aims to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually

PM Modi in London LIVE: India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) on Thursday. The agreement aims to improve market access and boost bilateral trade by around USD 34 billion annually, reported PTI. The agreement was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer.
The trade deal, finalised after three years of negotiations, is expected to benefit 99% of Indian exports from tariffs and streamline the export process for British companies shipping whisky, cars, and other products to India. This will also help expand the overall trade basket, the report said, citing officials.
PM Modi in London LIVE: The India-UK FTA will provide market access to emerging products, such as jackfruit, millets, and organic herbs, PTI reported.
PM Modi in London LIVE: India will gain duty-free access for several agricultural goods in the UK, including fruits, vegetables, cereals, turmeric, pepper, cardamom, and processed items such as ready-to-eat foods, mango pulp, pickles, and pulses, reported PTI.
India's fisheries industry, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, is poised to expand by gaining access to the UK's USD 5.4 billion marine import market, reported PTI.
PM Modi in London LIVE: During the bilateral meeting with UK PM Keir Starmer, PM Narendra Modi said, "Together, we are laying the foundation stone of a new history...UK and India are natural partners. Today marks a historic day in our relations. Our two nations are signing FTA and Double Contributions Convention. This will pave a very strong path for the future generations of India and the UK."