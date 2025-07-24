PM Modi in London LIVE: India and UK sign free trade agreement, aims to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually

PM Modi in London LIVE: India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) on Thursday. The agreement aims to improve market access and boost bilateral trade by around USD 34 billion annually, reported PTI. The agreement was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer.

The trade deal, finalised after three years of negotiations, is expected to benefit 99% of Indian exports from tariffs and streamline the export process for British companies shipping whisky, cars, and other products to India. This will also help expand the overall trade basket, the report said, citing officials.