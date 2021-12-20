1 min read.Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 05:38 PM ISTLivemint
This is one of the many interactions being done by PM Modi ahead of the budget session to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with leading CEOs of India Inc across various sectors and received inputs from them in the run up to Budget 2022.
The interaction was centered around how to rejuvenate the Indian economy in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic. CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space, electronics sector took part in the meeting.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the next budget on 1 February for the next fiscal year that starts on 1 April 2022. Sitharaman is also in the process of pre-budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors.
