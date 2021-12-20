Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with leading CEOs of India Inc across various sectors and received inputs from them in the run up to Budget 2022.

The interaction was centered around how to rejuvenate the Indian economy in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic. CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space, electronics sector took part in the meeting.

This is one of the many interactions being done by PM Modi ahead of the budget session to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector.

Earlier, PM Modi met with leading private equity/venture capital players to seek suggestions on reforms required to make India a more attractive investment destination.

In the meeting, the PM sought suggestions to make the business process easier in India, attract more capital and further the reform process.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the next budget on 1 February for the next fiscal year that starts on 1 April 2022. Sitharaman is also in the process of pre-budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors.

