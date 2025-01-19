New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first Mann Ki Baat address of the year on Sunday, praised the Election Commission of India for its efforts in modernizing and strengthening the electoral process.

Highlighting the use of technology to enhance democratic participation, he commended the Commission for its commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.

Modi also urged citizens to exercise their right to vote actively, emphasizing its importance in bolstering the democratic fabric of the nation.

“I would like to urge the countrymen to use their right to vote, always, in maximum numbers and also become a part of the country's democratic process and strengthen this process,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came ahead of National Voters’ Day, celebrated annually on 25 January to mark the establishment of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Addressing the nation, Modi highlighted India’s remarkable achievements in space exploration, emphasizing that the country has already reached a historic milestones at the start of 2025.

"Today, I am proud to convey that an Indian Space-Tech start-up, Bengaluru-based Pixxel has successfully launched India's first private satellite constellation - 'Firefly'. This satellite constellation is the world's topmost high-resolution hyper-spectral satellite constellation," he said.

Read more: Budget 2025 preview—Part 3: Skilling and jobs, exports, and middle-class woes "This achievement has not only made India a leader in modern space technology but is also a big step towards a Self-reliant India i.e. Aatmnirbhar Bharat. This success is a symbol of the growing strength and innovation of our private Space Sector," he added.

Last week, space tech startup Pixxel, backed by Google, achieved a breakthrough by successfully launching three of its six hyperspectral imaging satellites.

This milestone not only propels the company forward but also underscores the rapid growth of India’s private space sector.

The satellites, part of Pixxel’s ambitious Firefly constellation, were launched aboard a rocket from California, marking a significant step in advancing hyperspectral imaging technology.

The Prime Minister highlighted a recent milestone achieved by Indian scientists in the space sector, calling it a moment of pride for the nation.

"Friends, a few days ago, our scientists marked another major achievement in the Space Sector. Our scientists have undertaken space docking of satellites," he said.

"When two spacecrafts are connected in space, this process is called space docking. This technology is important for sending supplies to space stations and crew missions in space. India has become the fourth country to have achieved this success," he added.

Start-Up India’s impact Noting that the government's Start-Up India project has completed nine years, Modi said more than half of the startups that have been formed during this time are from tier II and III cities,

"Every Indian's heart is delighted with the fact that our StartUp culture is not limited to just big cities," he said.