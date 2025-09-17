PM Modi turns 75: Here's how the Indian economy has performed under him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the third-longest-serving Prime Minister of India, is celebrating his 75th birthday today.

PM Modi's influence on the Indian economy is something that cannot be brushed aside. Under his premiership, the Indian economy has reached new heights, with the stock market seeing exponential growth since he came to power.

Under Modi's leadership, India became the fourth-largest economy in the world after the US, China, and Germany, with its GDP at $4.19 trillion. While exports have grown in the past decade, growth of India's manufacturing sector with respect to the country's economy is still a significant challenge.

On the prime minister's 75th birthday, here we take a look at different aspects of the Indian economy and how they have performed under PM Modi:

1. Gross Domestic Product: How has the GDP performed? India's GDP growth rate has mostly seen a steady rise since Modi came to power in 2014, with one hiccup coming in 2020-21 when the rate fell to a staggering -5.8%.

India's GDP has been growing at 6.5% per annum on average under Modi while nominal GDP has tripled from around ₹106.57 lakh crore in 2014-15 to ₹331.03 lakh crore in 2024-25.

There has also been a rise in India's Gross Value Added (GVA). While in 2014 it was $1.88 trillion, the same almost doubled to $3.55 trillion in 2024.

2. Steady growth in exports; manufacturing still a challenge India's exports have also seen steady growth since Modi came to power. While India's exports were valued at $466.22 billion in 2013-14, the same rose up 67% to $778.21 billion in 2023-24.

Merchandise exports grew 39% rate in the same period (from $314 billion in 2013-14 to $437.10 billion in 2023-24).

Services exports saw a 124% increase from $152 billion in 2013-14 to $341.11 billion in 2023-24.

Growth in the manufacturing sector has, however, remained a challenge despite the prime minister launching the ‘Make in India’ initiative. While the manufacturing sector's share in total GVA was 17.2% in 2013-14, it has seen almost no improvement (17.5% in 2023-24) in a decade.

3. How market indices have performed Market indices have shown impressive growth in the past decade. Since the prime minister took his first oath on May 26, 2014 to today, September 17, 2025, both Sensex and Nifty have almost increased fourfold.

When Modi was sworn in back in 2014, Nifty was around 7,360. It is currently trading above 25,100, growing around 240% in the given time period.

Sensex was at 24,690 on the same day 11 years ago, and is now above the 82,000-mark, thus showing nearly 235% growth.

4. Inflation India's inflation rate has hovered around 4 to 6% during Modi's premiership. However, it did increase to 6.7% in 2022, mainly owing to global factors.

5. Job creation Employment under PM Modi has increased by 36% to 64.33 crore in 2024-25 while the same was at around 47.15 crore in 2014-15, as per Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

While comparing the growth of the job sector under Modi to that under Manmohan Singh, Mandaviya said that between 2014-24, the Modi government created around 17.19 crore additional jobs while the UPA had managed to create 2.9 crore additional jobs. Mandaviya has also claimed that India's unemployment rate has dropped from 6% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2023-24 while the employment rate (WPR) grew from 46.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 58.2 per cent in 2023-24.