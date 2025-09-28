Prime minister Modi urges Indians to buy only locally-made products

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to commit to buying products manufactured in India.

While referring to the discounts across sectors owing to the GST rate cuts on the Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi said: “In the coming days, festivals and joys are coming up, one after another. We do a lot of shopping on every occasion. And this time, a 'GST Bachat Utsav' is also going on. Friends, you can make your festivals even more special by taking a resolve. If we decide to celebrate this festival only with Swadeshi products, you will see the joy of our celebrations rise manifold. Make 'Vocal for Local' your shopping mantra."

Empower families and entrepreneurs Stressing on making the country self-reliant, he said, “Resolve that for all times, you will buy only what is produced in the country. You will take home only what is made by the people of the country. You will use only those goods which bear the toil of a citizen of the country. When we do that, we don't just buy goods; we bring home hope to a family, honour the hard work of an artisan, and give wings to the dreams of a young entrepreneur.”

The government's renewed emphasis on self-reliance and indigenous goods comes in the backdrop of the hefty 50% tariffs imposed by the US on Indian exports.

The prime minister asked all Indians to buy a Khadi product on 2 October, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Observing that Khadi products have gained popularity in the past 11 years during the NDA government's regime, Modi said that the handloom and handicraft sectors are also witnessing significant changes in the country.

“Today, many examples are emerging in our country that show that when tradition and innovation are fused together, amazing results can be achieved. One example is Yaazh Naturals in Tamil Nadu. There, Ashok Jagdishan ji and Prem Selvaraj ji left their corporate jobs and took up a new initiative. They made yoga mats from grass and banana fiber, dyed clothes with herbal dyes, and provided employment to 200 families by training them.

“Ashish Satyavrat Sahu of Jharkhand has brought tribal weaving and garments to the global stage through the Johargram brand. Thanks to his efforts, people in other countries have also become aware of Jharkhand's cultural heritage. Sweety Kumari, from Madhubani district in Bihar, has also started Sankalp Creations. She has transformed Mithila painting into a means of livelihood for women. Today, over 500 rural women have joined her and are on the path to self-reliance. All these success stories teach us that our traditions hold innumerable sources of income. If our resolve is strong, success cannot elude us.”

He also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh and Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of their birth anniversary. During the broadcast, Modi also held a telephone conversation with lieutenant commanders Dilna K and Roopa Alagirisamy, who navigated over 25,400 nautical miles in a voyage around the world as part of the Indian Navy’s ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ mission on the India-built sailboat, INSV Tarini.