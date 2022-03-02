Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the private sector to come up with concrete suggestions on the possible opportunities that sunrise sectors such as 5G offer, and also stressed on the need for a robust data security framework within the country.

“There is a very clear roadmap laid down for 5G spectrum auctions in 2022. India has a strong 5G ecosystem, therefore a PLI scheme for design in 5G has also been proposed in the Budget. I urge the private sector to hold detailed discussions on new opportunities emanating from these proposals and come up with concrete suggestions to the government to move forward," he said while addressing a webinar on implementation of proposals in the Union Budget linked to technology-enabled development on Tuesday.

The government is planning to hold the spectrum auctions at the earliest this year and has also asked the sector regulator to provide its recommendations on reserve prices of 5G spectrum on a fast track mode.

The prime minister also emphasised on the need of a robust data security framework even as he specified the requirement of security for communications and fintech networks.

“India needs a robust data security framework, to benefit from data its governance is also necessary and therefore standards and norms have to be set," he said, asking the industry and government to prepare a roadmap going forward.

The prime minister said that sunrise sectors such as AI, geospatial system and drones, semiconductors and space technology, genomics, pharmaceuticals, 5G have been set as priorities for the country in the FY23 Union Budget.

He added that the use of technology for ease of living must be focused on besides the use of optical fibre, rail road and other infrastructure along with PM Gati Shakti, and sought active participation and innovative ideas from the industry on the use of modern technology in the housing sector.

We have to increase self-reliance in communications sector, the prime minister said, adding that from a security point of view servers should be located in India and the dependence on foreign countries should be further reduced.

The animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) sector offers immense potential to employ youth, he said. “We need to promote AVGC to build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand. Similarly, Indian toys have a huge market, we should use technology to capture the global market," he noted.

The prime minister added that innovative ways to handle e-waste management should be identified with the help of technology to take forward the government’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

“I urge startups to focus on finding innovative solutions for E-Waste management, circular economy & electrical mobility," he said.

The prime minister also exhorted the private sector to take maximum advantage of change of rules for the use of geo-spatial data and the infinite opportunities that have emerged due to the reform. “The world has seen our reliability from our self-sustainability to vaccine production at the time of Covid. We have to replicate this success in every sector", he said.

Referring to the third largest startup ecosystem, he assured the sector of full support from the government. “A portal has also been proposed for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of youth in the budget. With this, youth will get the right jobs and opportunities through API based trusted skill credentials, payment and discovery layers", the prime minister informed.

Modi also spoke about ₹2 lakh crore outlined for investments in the PLI schemes in 14 key sectors, in order to promote manufacturing in the country.

