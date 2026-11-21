After Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised India Inc for failing to translate government tax relief into higher employment and salaries, corporate executives were still assessing the implications of his remarks, with some fearing that the government could become less receptive to future demands for tax concessions.

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Modi's comment about the industry's "insatiable hunger for concessions" at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) event reportedly caught business leaders off guard. Several executives are now interpreting the statement as a clear indication that the government expects greater contributions from companies in return for the policy support extended to them.

Industry representatives are expected to compile data in the coming weeks to demonstrate improvements in employment generation and wage growth.

"It's a signal to back off before the budget," said an industry veteran, according to a Times of India report.

Industry cites rising input costs and currency pressures Corporate executives have pointed to several challenges that businesses have faced, including higher fuel and raw material costs and the impact of rupee depreciation. They argue that these pressures have affected companies' ability to expand operations and increase employee compensation.

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Government sources, however, acknowledged the difficulties faced by businesses while maintaining that the corporate sector could have done more to reciprocate the support provided by the government to help companies expand and compete internationally, according to the Times of India report.

Officials have highlighted measures such as reductions in direct taxes and Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, along with initiatives to improve the ease of doing business. They believe these steps have created favourable conditions for companies to accelerate growth, according to the Times of India report.

Government pushes companies to increase salaries and employment Modi's remarks are being viewed as an attempt to encourage companies to improve real incomes, an issue that has remained a concern for employees and workers since the Covid-19 pandemic.

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The government's concerns are also reflected in the Economic Survey 2025, which highlighted that corporate profitability had reached a 15-year high in 2024, even as the growth in employee expenses moderated.

The issue has brought the relationship between corporate profitability, employment generation and wage growth into sharper focus.

Employment and employee compensation show improvement Data from the Annual Survey of Industries indicates that employment growth was estimated at 5.6% in 2023-24, while employee emoluments increased 11.8%. Corporate profits rose 10% during the same period.

The latest survey data showed further improvement in employment and compensation in 2024-25.

The number of persons engaged in the industrial sector increased 7.2% to 2.1 crore, while total employee emoluments rose 12.1% to ₹8 lakh crore.

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Industrial profits also increased 7.7% to ₹11.6 lakh crore, indicating continued growth in corporate earnings.

Private investment remains a concern despite consumption recovery The government and industry have repeatedly differed over the pace of private-sector investment in recent years, with policymakers expressing concerns that companies have not invested enough despite favourable economic conditions.

However, private-sector activity has shown signs of improvement in recent months. Lower GST rates have supported consumption demand, helping businesses navigate global economic uncertainties.

Modi's latest remarks signal that the government now expects corporate India to translate policy support and improved profitability into stronger investment, more jobs and better wage growth.

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