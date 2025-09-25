PM invites global investments in India’s food sector, touts huge internal demand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global investments and collaborations in India's food sector, touting the country's massive internal demand and highlighting its consistent contributions to international food security.

He said that global investors—especially those in the food sector—are looking towards India with great optimism, emphasizing that every investor evaluates the natural strengths of a location before making an investment.

“India possesses a triple strength of diversity, demand, and scale," Modi said in his address at the fourth edition of the World Food India 2025 organized by the ministry of food processing industries (MoFPI) in New Delhi. The event is being held from 25 to 28 September at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi to showcase India’s strengths in the food processing sector, food sustainability and the production of nutritious and organic food.

He said that India produces every type of grain, fruit, and vegetable, and this diversity makes the country uniquely positioned in the global landscape. Modi said that India's strong domestic demand gives it a competitive edge and makes it a preferred destination for investors. He affirmed that India has opened its doors to the world with an open mind and is fully receptive to investors across the food chain.

The government is strengthening the entire food and nutrition ecosystem by engaging every stakeholder. He said that India is actively promoting the food processing sector, and has allowed a 100% foreign direct investment in the sector. He noted that the sector has also benefited from the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and the expansion of mega food parks. These government efforts are yielding results, with India’s processing capacity having increased twenty-fold over the past ten years, and exports of processed food more than doubling.

In his address, he also mentioned the socio-economic progress made over the past decade, stating that 250 million people have been pulled out of poverty. He said that these people have joined the neo-middle class, describing them as the most energetic and aspirational section of society and a key driver of consumer demand and food trends in the country.

He also emphasized that India’s talented youth are innovating across sectors, and the food sector is no exception. “India is now the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, with many start-ups working in food and agriculture," added Modi, pointing out that artificial intelligence, e-commerce, drones, and apps are being integrated into the sector, transforming supply chains, retail, and processing methods.

Acknowledging that the challenges of the twenty-first century are well known to all, Modi highlighted that India continues to contribute actively to global food security. The Prime Minister affirmed that whenever there is a global crop crisis or supply chain disruption, India stands firm and fulfills its responsibility.

