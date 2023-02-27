PM: Several countries drawn to power of UPI
Modi said tele-consultants using the E-Sanjeevani app that enables consultations with doctors over video conferences have crossed the 100 million mark.
New Delhi: Days after India and Singapore announced integration of their retail payment system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 98th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ said that several countries are drawn towards the power of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
