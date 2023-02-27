New Delhi: Days after India and Singapore announced integration of their retail payment system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 98th edition of ‘ Mann Ki Baat’ said that several countries are drawn towards the power of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Modi also said tele-consultants using the E-Sanjeevani app that enables consultations with doctors over video conferences have crossed the 100 million mark.

“E-Sanjeevani is becoming a life-saving app for the common man of the country, for the middle class, for the people living in hilly areas. This is the power of India’s digital revolution. And today we are seeing its effect in every field. You also know the power of India’s UPI. Many countries of the world are drawn towards it. Just a few days ago, UPI-Pay Now Link was launched between India and Singapore. Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries," Modi said. “This is a living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives. We have seen that in the time of Corona, the E-Sanjeevani App has proved to be a great boon for the people," he said.