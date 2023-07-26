comScore
PM to dedicate 1.25 lakh Kisan Samridhi Kendras to nation from Sikar on 27 July
New Delhi: In a bid to provide help to farmers in cultivation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 1.25 lakh centres of ‘Pradhanmantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation at a special function in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on 27 July, the ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare said in a statement.

The launch of PMKSKs will provide solutions to farmers on needs related to agricultural inputs, seeds, fertilisers, and testing facilities.

During his visit, PM Modi will also launch a new variety of sulphur-coated urea, which will help farmers in resolving the issue of sulphur deficiencies in the soil.

Also, the prime minister will launch at least 1,500 farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

He will also release the 14th instalment amount of about 17,000 crore under PM-KISAN, which will directly benefit more than 8.5 crore farmers.

To strengthen the state’s health facilities, PM Modi will also inaugurate five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar, and Sri Ganganagar. He will lay the foundation stone for seven more medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer, and Tonk.

Further, the pime minister will inaugurate at least six Eklavya Model Residential Schools in four districts; Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh, and Dungarpur.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:16 PM IST
