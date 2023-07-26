PM to dedicate 1.25 lakh Kisan Samridhi Kendras to nation from Sikar on 27 July1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:16 PM IST
The PM will also launch a new variety of sulphur-coated urea and farmer-producer organisations on the Open Network for Digital Commerce.
New Delhi: In a bid to provide help to farmers in cultivation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 1.25 lakh centres of ‘Pradhanmantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation at a special function in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on 27 July, the ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare said in a statement.
