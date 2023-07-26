PM to dedicate 1.25 lakh Kisan Samridhi Kendras to nation from Sikar on 27 July

New Delhi: In a bid to provide help to farmers in cultivation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 1.25 lakh centres of ‘Pradhanmantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation at a special function in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on 27 July, the ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}