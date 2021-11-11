PM Modi will be launching two customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, November 12. The two innovative initiatives are--'Retail Direct Scheme' and the ‘Integrated Ombudsman Scheme’. The Prime Minister will be launching the two schemes via video conferencing at 11 am tomorrow. It will be for the first time that the country will open its sovereign bond market to individual buyers on Friday.

About RBI Retail Direct Scheme:

Through this scheme, a retail investor will get access to the government securities market. This scheme offers a new avenue for directly investing in securities issued by both Centre and state governments. "Investors will be able to easily open and maintain their government securities account online with the RBI, free of cost," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

This year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das flagged this initiative in a policy review meeting. And, in July, the central bank said investors will have access to bidding in primary auctions as well as the central bank’s trading platform for government securities called Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching Segment, or NDS-OM.

About RBI Integrated Ombudsman Scheme:

This will help in improving the grievance redress mechanism for resolving customer complaints against RBI's regulated entities. According to the PMO, the scheme is based on 'One Nation-One Ombudsman’ with one portal, one email, and one address for the customers to lodge their complaints.

Currently, there are three separate ombudsmen for banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), and non-bank prepaid payment issuers (PPIs) that are wallets. These are operated by the RBI from 22 ombudsman offices located across the country. Now, they will be integrated into one centralised scheme to make the grievance redressal mechanism more efficient and simpler.

After the launch of the scheme, customers will be able to file complaints, submit documents, track status, and give feedback through a single email address. There will also be a multi-lingual toll-free number that will provide all relevant information on grievance redress.

The redressal will continue to be cost-free for customers of banks and members of the public.

