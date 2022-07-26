PM to visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28-29, inaugurate multiple projects

PM to visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28-29, inaugurate multiple projects2 min read . 07:17 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Friday to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple projects.
On Thursday, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha in Gujarat. Prime Minister will then travel to Chennai to declare the 44th Chess Olympiad. After attending the 42nd Convocation of Anna University, the Prime Minister will return to Gujarat and visit GIFT City in Gandhinagar, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects.
While in Gujarat on Thursday, PM will launch projects worth Rs. 1,000 crores at Sabar Dairy at Sabarkantha district in Gujarat, the Prime Minister’s office said.
These projects will help local farmers and milk producers to increase their income. It will also give a boost to the rural economy in the region. He will also unveil the powder plant with a capacity of around 120 million tonnes per day (MTPD). The total cost of the entire project is more than Rs. 300 crores.
Prime Minister will inaugurate the Aseptic Milk Packaging Plant. The project is executed with a total investment of around Rs. 125 crores.
He will also lay the foundation stone of the Sabar Cheese & Whey Drying Plant Project. The estimated outlay of the project is around Rs. 600 crores.
On Friday, Prime Minister will visit GIFT city (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) in Gandhinagar where he will lay the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.
He will also launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), India’s first International Bullion Exchange in GIFT-IFSC. IIBX will facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialisation of gold in India.
Prime Minister Modi will also launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. It is a framework between NSE’s subsidiary GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX).
During his Tamil Nadu visit, the Prime Minister will declare the 44th Chess Olympiad open in a launch programme organised at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday. He will attend the 42nd Convocation of prestigious Anna University in Chennai on Friday. He will also award gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists besides addressing a gathering on the occasion.