Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minster of Civil Aviation, today said 16 new airports will be built in five states of India, and national highways of 1lakh km will be widened under the PM-Gati Shakti scheme.

“An airport will be built at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Airports will also be built in Ambikapur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. Nine airports will be built in Uttar Pradesh, one in Rajasthan and two in Maharashtra," a civil aviation ministry statement said.

Scindia said there's a need of better integration among all stakeholders, particularly states and UTs, for the success of PM-Gati Shakti.

Addressing the PM-Gati Shakti Conference(Virtual) for the Central Zone today, Scindia said the success of PM Gati Shakti will catalyse the multi-model connectivity in the country, leading to realise the vision of $5 trillion economy.

“Gati Shakti initiative will not only help in bringing more investment in the country but also help create great employment," he said.

He said many countries including those in south Asia have focused on investment in infrastructure sector in the last 70 years and all of them have become developed countries now.

“Under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, PM- Gati Shakti is a great initiative to make India a superpower of the world, with the prowess of best infrastructure," he said.

“Only 74 airports were built in the last 70 years, now 66 more airport have become functional in last 7 years and India has total 140 airports as on date. The cargo capacity in the ports has increased from 1,280 million metric tonnes to 1,760 million metric tonnes during the period," he said.

Scandia stressed that PM-Gati Shakti, which will cost ₹100 lakh crore, is indeed a campaign to transform India into a global superpower.

The scheme envisages multi-modal connectivity, economic zones, industrial zones, agriculture zones, cargo zones and smart cities, which will boost production, transport, demand and employment in the country.

