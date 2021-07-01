New Delhi: India's manufacturing activity contracted in June for the first time in 11 months, as cautious consumer sentiment following the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic forced producers to reduce factory output. The contraction came despite states easing lockdown restrictions.

Data released by data analytics firm IHS Markit showed purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing sector dropped to 48.1 in June from 50.8 in May. A level above 50 is considered expansion while below 50 is considered contraction in economic activity.

The latest results highlighted renewed contractions in factory orders, production, exports and quantities of purchases. With business optimism fading over the month, job shedding also continued.

Demand weakness and a reduction in production requirements led firms to restrict input purchasing in June. Buying levels fell at a marked pace that was among the fastest seen since data collection started in March 2005.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit said the intensification of the covid-19 crisis in India had a detrimental impact on the manufacturing economy. “Companies became increasingly worried about when the pandemic will end which resulted in downward revisions to output growth projections. As a result of subdued optimism, jobs were shed again in June. Out of the three broad areas of the manufacturing sector monitored by the survey, capital goods was the worst affected area in June. Output here declined at a steep rate due to a sharp fall in sales," she added.

The stretch of new order growth that started in August 2020 came to an end in June, with firms linking the deterioration in demand to the pandemic. Covid-19 restrictions also curtailed international demand for Indian goods. New export orders decreased for the first time in ten months, albeit modestly.

Falling new orders, business closures and the covid-19 crisis triggered a reduction in output among Indian manufacturers. The decline was moderate relative to those seen in the first half of 2020, but ended a ten-month sequence of growth.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.