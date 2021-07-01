PMI manufacturing contracts for first time in 11 months in June

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit said the intensification of the covid-19 crisis in India had a detrimental impact on the manufacturing economy. “Companies became increasingly worried about when the pandemic will end which resulted in downward revisions to output growth projections. As a result of subdued optimism, jobs were shed again in June. Out of the three broad areas of the manufacturing sector monitored by the survey, capital goods was the worst affected area in June. Output here declined at a steep rate due to a sharp fall in sales," she added.