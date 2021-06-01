NEW DELHI: India’s manufacturing activity in May barely managed to remain in expansion zone dropping to its lowest in 10 months, as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic led to state-wide lockdowns and forced producers to reduce inventory as consumer sentiment was badly hit.

Data released by IHS Markit on Tuesday showed manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.8 in May from 55.5 in April. A figure above 50 indicates expansion, while sub-50 signals contraction.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit said the Indian manufacturing sector is showing increasing signs of strain as the covid-19 crisis intensifies. “Key gauges of current sales, production and input buying weakened noticeably in May and pointed to the slowest rates of increase in ten months. In fact, all indices were down from April. Growth projections were revised lower, as firms became more worried about the escalation of the pandemic and local restrictions. The overall degree of optimism towards the year-ahead outlook for output was at a ten-month low, a factor which could hamper business investment and cause further job losses," she added.

The data analytics firm said companies that were successful in securing new work during May purchased additional materials for use in the production process. “However, others refrained from lifting input buying due to fewer output needs and the covid-19 crisis. Overall buying levels rose at the slowest pace in ten months," it added.

May data continued to signal lengthening supplier delivery times, with vendor performance worsening for the third straight month. “The deterioration was linked to global shortages of raw materials and the covid-19 pandemic. Although new export orders also increased at a softer rate, the upturn was solid and outpaced the long-run series trend," the analytics firm said.

Raw material scarcity exerted further upward pressure on input costs. “The rate of inflation eased to a four-month low, but remained sharp and above its long-run average. Panelists reported higher aluminium, chemical, copper, plastic and steel prices. Amid reports of ongoing efforts to protect margins from cost increases, firms lifted their selling prices again in May. The rate of charge inflation was solid, but softened from April," IHS Markit said.

On the stocks front, there was a slight rise in input holdings and a solid contraction in post-production inventories. “Manufacturers became increasingly concerned about the negative impacts of the pandemic on operations. Companies foresee output growth in the year ahead, but the overall level of positive sentiment dipped to a ten-month low," it added.

