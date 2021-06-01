PMI manufacturing dips to 10-month low in May

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit said the Indian manufacturing sector is showing increasing signs of strain as the covid-19 crisis intensifies. “Key gauges of current sales, production and input buying weakened noticeably in May and pointed to the slowest rates of increase in ten months. In fact, all indices were down from April. Growth projections were revised lower, as firms became more worried about the escalation of the pandemic and local restrictions. The overall degree of optimism towards the year-ahead outlook for output was at a ten-month low, a factor which could hamper business investment and cause further job losses," she added.