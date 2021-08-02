New Delhi: India’s manufacturing activity posted the strongest growth in three months in July with states easing localized pandemic restrictions. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector had slipped into contraction for the first time in 11 months in June.

Data released by data analytics firm IHS Markit showed PMI for the sector rose to 55.3 in July from 48.1 in June. A level above 50 is considered expansion while below 50 is considered contraction in economic activity.

“Operating conditions in India improved during July, after growth was halted by the escalation of the pandemic in June. Output, new orders, exports, quantity of purchases and input stocks all returned to expansion territory, while a marginal increase in employment ended a 15-month sequence of job shedding," the data analytics firm said.

Strengthening international demand contributed to the uptick in total order books. New export orders expanded markedly in July, following a moderate contraction in June. In tandem with sales growth and rising production requirements, manufacturers hired extra workers in July. The increase in employment was mild, but ended a 15-month sequence of job shedding. Companies also purchased additional inputs for use in the production process. The overall rate of buying activity growth was solid by historical standards.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics, associate director at IHS Markit said it's encouraging to see the Indian manufacturing industry recover from the blip seen in June. “Output rose at a robust pace, with over one-third of companies noting a monthly expansion in production, amid a rebound in new business and the easing of some local covid-19 restrictions. Should the pandemic continue to recede, we expect a 9.7% annual increase in industrial production for calendar year 2021," she added.

De Lima said the PMI also brought positive news of job creation in the manufacturing sector. “Although marginal, the rise in employment was the first since the onset of covid-19. With firms' cost burdens continuing to rise, however, and signs of spare capacity still evident, it's too early to say that such trend will be sustained in coming months. "Policymakers will welcome evidence that inflationary pressures are starting to abate. Firms signalled the slowest increases in input costs and output charges for seven months. Hence, we expect the RBI to keep interest rates unchanged in its August meeting as it continues to support growth," she said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.